Trevor Noah Unveils His Next Act
CHANGE OF MEDIUM
Read it at Variety
Goodbye The Daily Show… hello Spotify? A year after he left his late-night hosting gig, Trevor Noah is launching a new podcast with Spotify, Variety reports. The show will have new episodes weekly and will feature interviews between Noah and big-name guests. “I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I’ve always created — and a lot more of what I haven’t created before,” Noah told Variety. He said podcasting offers him the “opportunity to expand a little bit more on some of the elements that television doesn’t necessarily allow you to as much — which is long form.” Spotify will produce the show, but it will be available on other platforms.