Trevor Noah Sues New York Hospital and Surgeon, Alleging ‘Grievous Injuries’ After Surgery
UNDER THE KNIFE
Trevor Noah has sued a New York doctor and hospital for a surgery he underwent in November 2020 that he says was botched. In court documents, The Daily Show host alleges that he “sustained permanent, severe and grievous injuries” after receiving improper and “negligent” services while under the care of Dr. Riley J. Williams III, an orthopedic surgeon practicing at The Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Noah alleges that because of the maltreatment, he was not only disabled, but also unnecessarily bed ridden, emotionally wounded, and has suffered “loss of enjoyment of life.” The complaint also alleges that the nature of the surgical errors will permanently inhibit the comedian’s physical faculties. As reported in People, the hospital has denied the malpractice accusations, claiming them to be “meritless.”