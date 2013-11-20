Trey Radel Taking Leave of Absence

Read it at The Daily Beast
See how it’s done, Mayor Ford? On Wednesday, Florida Rep. Trey Radel announced at a press conference that he would be taking a leave of absence from his congressional seat in Washington. Earlier in the day, the freshman Republican pleaded guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation. He also plans to enter an inpatient treatment center and acknowledged “dealing with this off and on for years.” Court documents say Radel “on several occasions purchased, possessed and used cocaine.”