Trey Songz Accused of Sexual Assault in $10 Million Lawsuit

Singer Trey Songz has reportedly been accused of sexual assault by an unnamed woman in a $10 million lawsuit. According to The Blast, a Georgia woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe is suing Songz for allegedly “plac[ing] his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into JANE DOE’S vagina without her consent or permission.” The incident allegedly occurred at a Miami nightclub on Jan. 1, 2018, after Songz and Doe left a New Year’s Eve party at P. Diddy’s house. Doe reportedly claims that a second, unidentified woman told her that Songz had put his hands down her pants and put his fingers on her buttocks that same night. Songz has previously been accused of domestic battery, but the criminal charges and lawsuit against him were eventually dropped. Representatives for Songz did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the latest allegations. The singer posted an Instagram photo of himself on Friday with the caption, “Blessed. Stressed less.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED