Trial Date Set for ‘Ketamine Queen’ and Doc Linked to Matthew Perry’s Death
THE ONE WITH THE PROSECUTION
Two people accused of illegally supplying Friends star Matthew Perry with the drug ketamine before his fatal overdose will face trial next year, according to court documents released on Tuesday. Jasveen Sangha, an alleged drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia will be tried together starting March 4, 2025. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 19. If convicted, they face decades behind bars. Sangha and Plasencia were arrested last month and indicted on charges of falsifying medical records and conspiracy to distribute, respectively, among other charges. Both have pleaded not guilty. Three other people charged in connection with Perry’s death—another doctor, Perry’s personal assistant, and an acquaintance to the actor—have reached plea agreements and are cooperating with prosecutors. Perry’s body was found floating face down in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in Oct. 2023. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently determined he died of “acute effects” of ketamine and drowning. He was 54.