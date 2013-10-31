Tributes to George 'Stomach-Churning'

CHEAT SHEET
What a killjoy. Tom Copley, a member of the London Assembly, has condemned his fellow lawmakers for spending "too much valuable Parliamentary time" in tributes to the newly-christened Prince George—or, as he put it, congratulating "two very wealthy aristocrats for procreating." Last month, Prime Minister David Cameron and a group of senior politicians took place in a 20-minute debate in the House of Commons as a tribute to Prince George. On his blog, Copley called the event "stomach-churning." "Amidst the crises of the civil war in Syria, the ever growing cost of living and Britain’s economic woes they managed to find an hour or so to congratulate two very wealthy aristocrats for procreating. Politics is the language of priorities, after all," he wrote.