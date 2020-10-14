Trick-or-Treaters Aren’t Welcome in Beverly Hills This Year
BOO! HOO
Trick-or-treaters are prohibited from making the rounds in Beverly Hills, California, this year under an emergency ordinance approved Tuesday evening by the city council amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ordinance bars residents from giving out Halloween candy, treats, and toys to anyone outside of their household on the holiday. It also prohibits car-to-car trick-or-treating and spraying shaving cream onto people from other households. Certain streets in the area will be closed to pedestrians and outside vehicles between 6 and 10 p.m. on Halloween. Violators the restrictions will be subject to citations. “While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said. The city is working to instead create virtual Halloween events in accordance with social-distancing guidelines.