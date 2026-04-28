Triggered Trump Loses It After Key U.S. Ally Says He Was ‘Humiliated’

Donald Trump hit back at the chancellor of Germany after he called the president’s Iran war strategy humiliating for the U.S.

Trump, 79, wrote in a Truth Social post that Fridrich Merz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.” On Monday, Merz had told university students that the U.S. “quite obviously went into this war without any strategy,” adding that “the Iranians are clearly stronger than expected, and the Americans clearly have no truly convincing strategy in the negotiations either.”

Merz, 70, went on to say that “a whole nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards.”

Trump responded on Tuesday afternoon by claiming that Merz “thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.” Merz hasn’t said that.

Trump hosted Merz in the Oval Office in March, about one month into the Iran war. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about!” Trump went on. “If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise!”

The German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, tried to walk back some of Germany’s criticism of Trump’s position in a social media post on Tuesday. He called on Iran to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and said, “Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.”

Trump hit back at Merz after he said the president's Iran war strategy was humiliating the U.S. Truth Social

Monday wasn’t the first time Merz criticized Trump’s leadership. In February’s Munich Security Conference, Merz said there was now “a deep divide” between Europe and the U.S. thanks to Trump.

“The leadership claim of the U.S. is being challenged, perhaps already lost,” Merz said then. “In the era of great powers, our freedom is no longer simply guaranteed. It is under threat.”

Germany and other U.S. allies in Europe have resisted Trump’s demand to use their militaries to help force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of Iran’s strongest points of leverage.

In response, Trump considered retaliating by suspending Spain from NATO and revising the administration’s stance on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands, its territory in the Atlantic.

The war with Iran has reached the two-month point. Trump has regularly claimed that it was close to ending, having done so in a primetime address at the beginning of April. There has been a ceasefire, but there is still no peace deal.