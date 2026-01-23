Donald Trump lashed out at Gavin Newsom for spoiling his appearance at the Davos, Switzerland, summit this week.

The California governor attended the forum, spending his time criticizing the president and his administration while urging allies to “stand united.” At one point, the 58-year-old claimed he was denied entry into the U.S. hub.

Newsom looked on as Trump addressed political and business leaders on Wednesday, then criticized the president’s “boring, and at times boorish,” speech.

“It was insignificant in its insignificance. He said what we all knew: that he’s not going to invade Greenland,” he told The Guardian.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (C) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump address the World Economic Forum in the Davos Congress Center on January 21 in Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump, who has backed down from his threat of military invasion and tariffs on other European nations, still couldn’t seem to get over Newsom’s appearance.

Trump accused Newsom of "embarrassing our Country" with his Davos counter-programming. TruthSocial/realDonaldTrump

“Gavin Newscum, as a “Lame Duck” Governor of a Failing State, should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders, and embarrassing our Country,“ Trump, 79, grumbled on Truth Social. “He made a mockery of himself, and everybody, including his staff, knows it!”

Trump went on to attack the governor, who is term-limited and cannot run for reelection in 2028, on California-specific issues.

“With a record like he’s got,” Trump concluded, “the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President but, who knows, it’s a very strange World!”

Newsom, 58, responded succinctly to Trump’s 158-word attack.

“Rent free,” he wrote on X.

Newsom gladly shared Trump's post, calling it an example of the president being obsessed with him. X/GavinNewsom

Newsom also took shots at Trump’s backers who followed the president’s lead in criticizing him.

When radio host Bill Mitchell captioned a photo of Newsom, “That look you have when you’re not winning and you know it,” the Democrat fired back: “That look when every MAGA doormat can’t stop talking about you.”

Newsom also spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as the de facto anti-Trump envoy. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before White House Deputy Communications Director Steven Cheung got involved.

Cheung, who recently went after Newsom for criticizing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and world leaders at Davos who suck up to Trump, gave his own caption of Newsom’s photo.

“The look of someone who realizes they’re at the point of no return and giving up control to others is the only way to satisfy his home life,” he wrote on X.

The Newsom bashing continued into the night on Fox News.

While Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick did some pearl-clutching about Newsom selling kneepads with Trump’s signature, Katie Miller, the wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, suggested that there was a large amount of voting and welfare fraud happening in his state, and complained that Newsom “still hasn’t turned over his voter rolls or welfare list to us.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Newsom’s office and the White House for comment.