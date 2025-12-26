Triggered Trump Takes Another Run at Distancing Himself From Epstein

President Donald Trump was on the defensive again on Christmas night regarding his ties to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, 79, began a bizarre Truth Social post on Thursday with one long, rambling sentence about the “sleazebags” who loved Epstein—himself not included, even though Epstein once said he was Trump’s “closest friend.”

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” Trump wrote.

Even on Christmas, Trump is still thinking about the story that won't go away. TruthSocial/realdonaldtrump

Trump, who was captured on video at a Mar-a-Lago party with Epstein in 1992, did have great things to say about the future sex offender 10 years later, despite what his post suggests.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” he told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Trump and Epstein reportedly had a falling out around the mid-2000s. In July, Trump claimed this was because Epstein “stole people that worked for me.”

“I said: ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place—persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth.”

Over the years, Trump has given other reasons for his rift with Epstein, including simply that he was “a real creep.”

In his post on Thursday, Trump suggested that Democrats are the ones who should be concerned regarding the Epstein files that the Department of Justice still hasn’t released, even though the legal deadline was last Friday.

“When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife ‘Republican,’ Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story—a total Scam—and had nothing to do with ‘TRUMP,’” he wrote, singling out The New York Times.

Trump in 2000 with future wife Melania, Epstein, and Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex crimes. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!!” he concluded. “Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!”

For his part, Massie soon responded on X that Trump wasn’t making sense.

“Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President,” Massie wrote. “So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun!”

Massie, who helped lead the House effort to force the DOJ to release its Epstein Files, mocked the president's logic. X/RepThomasMassie

More than “a million” documents related to Epstein could still be released, the DOJ said Thursday, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche adding that the process could take weeks, despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act mandating that all unclassified files related to Epstein be made publicly available in a searchable format by Dec. 19.