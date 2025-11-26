Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Although winter technically hasn’t begun, plenty of people are already plotting a mid-season escape to get far, far away from the cold. If you’ve caught yourself daydreaming about spending the post-Thanksgiving holidays on a beach—or you’ve already started brainstorming destinations for spring break or next summer’s family trip—Tripadvisor’s Black Friday sale should absolutely be on your radar.

Tripadvisor remains one of the world’s most trusted hubs for all things travel—hotels, flights, restaurants, excursions, you name it—which is why its annual Black Friday event is consistently one of the most anticipated in the travel space. This year, the sale kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 25, and runs through Cyber Monday, Dec. 1, across both the website and app. During that time, shoppers can score $50 off experiences and snag hotel savings of up to $200 when booking through the app. Those offers alone are worth packing your suitcase early—but the real showstopper is Travel Deals Tuesday.

If you’re new to it, ‘Travel Tuesday’ isn’t exclusive to Tripadvisor—it’s a broader, post-Thanksgiving phenomenon where airlines, hotels, and travel brands unleash some of their steepest discounts of the year. But according to a press release shared with the Daily Beast, Tripadvisor is planning its most significant hotel savings of 2025 for this day specifically, which definitely got our attention.

Travel Deals Tuesday lands on Dec. 2, 2025. Think of Tripadvisor’s Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 offers as your business-class perks—and the Dec. 2 deals as the full first-class upgrade. For 24 hours only, travelers can save up to 40 percent on hotels and get an additional $50 to use on experiences, all exclusively through the Tripadvisor app.

With savings like that, we’re already mentally OOO for 2026.