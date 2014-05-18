Triple Crown at Stake Over Nasal Strips

California Chrome's Preakness victory celebration may be short-lived. His trainer, Art Sherman, has already announced that the horse may not even compete for the coveted Triple Crown if he is not permitted to wear his nasal strips. Despite Saturday's win at the Preakness, Sherman said California Chrome “might not run if they say you can't run with a nasal strip.” While the other races have allowed the nasal strips, it's unclear whether Belmont will. When I'll Have Another was supposed to go for the Triple Crown in 2012, New York Racing Association tracks did not allow nasal strips for thoroughbreds. I'll Have Another suffered a leg injury before it became an issue, though. “I don't know why they would ban you from wearing one. But we'll have to cross that bridge when we get there I guess," said Sherman.
