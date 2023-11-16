Tristan Thompson Went on a Cheater’s Apology Tour On ‘The Kardashians’

Last night’s new episode of The Kardashians was all about Tristan Thompson, father to Khloe Kardashian’s two children and one of the most prolific cheaters ever to darken the doorstep of reality television. On the show, the NBA star addressed his past indiscretions, which include fathering two children with mistresses behind Khloe’s back while both she and their surrogate were pregnant, as well as making out with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend.

Got all that? You’d be forgiven if you didn’t, because Thompson, who first got together with Khloe seven years ago, has repeatedly stepped out on his ex-partner with ever-escalating degrees of audaciousness. (A source close to the Kardashians insisted to The Daily Beast in May that despite appearances, Khloe and Tristan are not back together.)

On last night’s episode, Thompson sat down with Jenner to talk about his cheating scandal in 2019, when he was caught making out with Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend at the time, while he was still involved with Khloe.

The Kardashians reacted by essentially excommunicating Woods from their orbit, and retaining Thompson. Clearly, that ended up being the wrong move.

“It really bothers me because we’ve always had such a dope relationship, and I feel like everyone got affected differently,” Thompson told Jenner on The Kardashians. “But I think you were affected the most by a situation with, ya know, losing a sister basically.”

He continued, “You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself in that situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart and made it tough for you and Khloe. Because at the end of the day, you have your best friends and then you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me. So I wanna say that I’m sorry and I feel bad about it.”

“I think I was so dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her,” Jenner responded. “We probably would have still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her. But, you know, Jordyn and I are cool now.”

“She went through a lot, too, and probably gave her a lot of flak, so I’m the reason why that relationship went a different direction,” Thompson replied, adding a request for Jenner to let Woods know that he had apologized.

Woods arguably went through more than a lot: She was slut-shamed and dragged to the corners of the internet, to the extent that she made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to beg for forgiveness for her indiscretion.

Later in the episode, Kourtney Kardashian asked Thompson point-blank if he had felt any remorse the next day after cheating on her sister.

“For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day,” he answered. Interesting that he responded in the present tense!