Trolls Torment ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ by Saying He Looks Like Hitler

The new champion of Jeopardy! says he is donating some of his winnings to the Anti-Defamation League in response to Twitter trolls saying he looks like Hitler. Brian Henegar briefly pulled himself off social media in response to the snark from “jerkolas” online, and even vowed to shave off his mustache, though he has since announced he will just grow it out into a goatee. “Seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some,” he tweeted.