Tropical Storm Beryl Nears U.S.

Tropical Storm Beryl is almost at hurricane level as it nears the southeastern coast. The storm is expected to touch down late Sunday night or early Monday, but forecasters say it shouldn't strengthen before and will weaken soon after. Storm warnings were issued for parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida—where winds are already at 50 miles per hour and heavy rains are expected. The storm had particularly bad timing for beaches on the southern Atlantic coast—disrupting holiday plans for thousands.