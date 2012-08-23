Tropical Storm Isaac Could Hit Haiti

CHEAT SHEET
Tropical storm Isaac could become a potentially devastating hurricane before it reaches Haiti, where more than 421,000 people are still living in refugee camps following the major earthquake that struck in 2010. Up to 12 inches of rain are forecast for some parts of the country and the National Hurricane Center warned that this "could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.” Tropical storm Emily was expected to hit the country in 2011, but the storm weakened before it arrived.