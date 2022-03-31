The Troubadour Ridge Backpack Made Me Re-Evaluate What I Thought A Backpack Could Be

I’m going to be completely honest: I have never spent much time thinking about the backpack I use until very recently. For the majority of my life, I would get something generally sturdy and unassuming without much thought going into my choice. Years of mediocre backpacks that did nothing more than take my belongings from one place to another had left me without any sense of what I should actually be looking for. The Troubadour Ridge changed all of that.

The Troubadour Ridge has proven to me that there is space for luxury in backpacks that I did not know existed. It is well-designed to fit in a more professional setting and has served me greatly considering how unwilling I am to fully accept adulthood. There are several high-quality backpack brands that offer a number of unique features certainly worth thinking about, however, the Troubadour Ridge is unique among them for a few notable reasons.

One of the biggest differences between the Ridge and other higher-end backpacks is the fact that the Ridge is made of waterproof materials. The exterior, the zippers and the lining are all completely waterproof to prevent any significant damage. This came particularly in handy when I inevitably spilled on it while eating a bowl of cereal.

Troubadour Explorer Ridge Backpack Buy at Troubadour $ 325 Free Shipping | Free Returns

At the same time, the material is clearly very sturdy and it has already withstood being dropped several times without any noticeable scuff marks or rips. And honestly, the durability of the backpack is a major factor in why I like the Troubadour Ridge so much. But far more than its ability to withstand me being an idiot, what impressed me the most about the backpack is its sheer number of pockets.

I’m a sucker for pockets and this backpack was felt like it was made in a lab just to appease that love of mine. On the front of the Ridge, there are three front pockets that are built to hold anything from pens and basic office supplies to books and small water bottles. The top pocket comes with a small pouch on the inside to separate your things from one another and the back zipper on the Ridge is designed specifically to hold your laptop safely.

However, by far the most exciting part of the interior of the backpack is the main storage space which comes with not one, not two, but four separate storage compartments inside of it. Each one is designed to handle different-sized objects and help keep small or more important items safe when stored in the larger space.

All Troubadour products are made from recycled materials and are also completely recyclable, so if something completely destroys the backpack (I cannot imagine what), you would be able to recycle it and maintain a circular lifecycle. The Ridge comes in both black and navy and costs $325 to purchase. The backpack is available to buy on the Troubadour website.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.