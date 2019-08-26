Chin Up or Chin Down, Sleep However You Want With the Trtl Pillow Plus

We love sleeping well at Scouted (but not at work, obviously) and traveling comfortably. So it was only natural to get excited when trtl sent me its new and improved trtl Pillow Plus Travel Pillow.

An upgrade to the massively successful and top-rated original Travel Pillow, the Plus adds the ability to adjust the travel pillow’s fit around your neck and how much support it provides. With two twistable knobs at the front and back of the support device, you can choose how high or low you want your support. Nearly 400 reviewers left it a 4.2-star average rating. Since it’s a two-point adjustment, you can really get super comfortable or, as I used it, super focused on work. I lowered the front support so my chin could rest lower and heightened the back support so I had cushioning supporting my neck as I craned it slightly down toward my computer throughout the flight. Like its predecessor, the Plus is washable, ergonomic, and super lightweight. If you’re not traveling comfortably yet and are turned off by those inflatable pillows that people sport like jewelry in airports, the highly-rated trtl Pillow Plus is a solid upgrade. | Get it on Amazon >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.