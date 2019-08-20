CHEAT SHEET
Truck Driver Arrested After Threatening Mass Shooting at Church: FBI
Truck driver Thomas Matthew McVicker, 38, was arrested after he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Memphis, Tennessee, church, according to newly filed court documents. McVicker was apprehended after one of his friends told an FBI agent that McVicker was thinking about “shooting a church up” on Thursday in Memphis. According to the affidavit, McVicker told his friend that “evil entities entered his body and are torturing him.” McVicker’s mother said her son, who is being treated for schizophrenia, owns a Ruger P90 handgun and occasionally uses cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the court documents. McVicker’s employer confirmed to the FBI that he requested time off on Thursday and indicated he would spend the time off in Memphis. McVicker was arrested in Indianapolis before the alleged plan could be carried out.