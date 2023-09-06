‘True Blood’ Actress Dies at 70 After Battling Long Illness
‘I AM DYING’
Marcia DeRousse, an actress perhaps best known for her work portraying a doctor for supernaturally talented humans on the HBO series True Blood, died over the weekend after battling a long illness, her publicist told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 70. The specific cause of her death was not released but in May, she posted to her Facebook page: “Who knew a fall in my doctor’s office would lead to my death? It caused my hiatal hernia to move to an area where it is now dangerous. Can’t eat, can’t breathe, just general misery.” Three days later, she posted, “I am dying.” DeRousse made her Hollywood debut in 1981 in the film Under the Rainbow, and acted alongside several A-listers such as Kate Beckinsale, Matthew McConaughey, Patricia Arquette, Chevy Chase, and Carrie Fisher during her decades-long career. She was born in Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri before moving to Los Angeles and becoming a teacher.