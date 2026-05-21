True Scale of Trump’s Secret Military Disaster Is Revealed

President Donald Trump’s war with Iran has left dozens of U.S. airplanes damaged and destroyed, a new congressional report has revealed.

Casualties and equipment loss reports have been few and far between for a war that has cost the U.S. billions, with the Defense Department failing to publish its own comprehensive summary of the damage suffered during the fighting.

Several major incidents, such as the downing of two pilots over Iran, have garnered significant attention, while other incidents have flown more under the radar. Now the Congressional Research Service says the total number of lost or damaged aerial vehicles could be as high as 42.

Among the broken items were the loss of an E-3 Sentry, one of the most crucial elements of the Air Force's ability to strike targets, hit on the ground by an Iranian drone. Social media/Reuters

The group serves as a nonpartisan think tank that provides information to Congress. It used DoD and CENTCOM statements, as well as news reports, to build a picture of the actual losses of military fixed- and rotary-wing, manned and unmanned aircraft.

It covered key incidents such as the F-15E Strike Eagle, which led to a high-stakes search and rescue mission in early April, as well as three more F-15E Strike Eagles that were shot down in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait.

But the cost goes further, and includes a damaged F-35A Lightning II, a destroyed A-10 Thunderbolt II and the loss or damage of seven KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Sentry AWACS, of which the U.S. has little more than a dozen.

U.S. commandos have rescued the second crew member from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle deep inside Iran. US AIR FORCE/via REUTERS

There have also been 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones and one $240 million MQ-4C Triton drone lost.

The U.S. also destroyed a pair of its own MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft while rescuing the pilots.

The search also saw an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter damaged by ground fire as it flew over Iran.

The MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft costs roughly $240 million a pop. HANDOUT/REUTERS

In April, Pentagon officials told Congress that $25 billion had already been spent on the fighting, although Democratic leaders think the real number could be far higher.

On May 12, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst said that the number had now gone up to $29 billion, saying, “A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment.”

U.S. officials familiar with internal assessments told CBS News that the offensive’s true price tag to date is closer to $50 billion.

During his testimony before lawmakers in April, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth adopted a combative tone.

“The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” he said.

At least 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost. Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

As well as losses to aircraft, 13 service members have been killed in the fighting, six of whom were on board one of the Stratotankers which went down over friendly territory.

More than 350 Americans are also thought to have been injured, amid a furor about not enough being done to protect troops in combat zones.

A strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait on March 1 killed six American troops, including Master Sgt. Nicole Amor.

Survivors have questioned whether defenses against drones were sufficient to mitigate the danger, while a new interview with CBS News has also revealed that more medical supplies were requested in the weeks running up to the strike.

“This was a failure,” Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom told the network about Amor’s death. “She could have been saved. She fought the whole way and was trying to stay alive.”

“No plan is ever perfect, but accusations suggesting blatant disregard for the safety of our forces are unfounded and inaccurate,” Capt. Tim Hawkins of U.S. Central Command told the network.

Meanwhile, 3,468 people are thought to have been killed in Iran, their ages ranging from eight months to 88 years, Iran’s Ministry of Health has said.