Trump, 79, Brags About Tacky White House Signs During Army-Navy Game

President Donald Trump was in Baltimore on Saturday to attend the Army-Navy football game, but his attention seemed elsewhere.

Soon after arriving at the M&T Bank Stadium and standing on the field for the national anthem, the president turned to his phone and shared photos of his latest White House redecoration projects.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Army West Point New Director of Athletics Tom Theodorakis during the college football game between the Army and Navy at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 13, 2025. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“The new mirror and bronze lettering at the door to The West Wing, along The Presidential Walk of Fame!” he wrote on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, alongside shots of himself posing in front of various walls.

The White House updates that were exciting enough to warrant a mid-game social media post are a new mirror with a gold frame, much like the majority of Trump’s decor, and another look at the metal signposting for the West Wing, which he installed earlier this month.

Just an hour before his post, the president confirmed that he was no longer in D.C., having flown to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry—located about 40 miles from the White House—before being driven to the stadium.

Trump West Wing Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Trump seems particularly proud of his “The Oval Office” sign, having tested the waters with a paper mock-up before making it official with metal lettering.

Design devotees are less enthused by the addition, lambasting the restaurant menu-style font and questioning whether Trump gets so lost in the White House that he needs help finding his way around.

Many unorthodox changes have been made during Trump's second term, including ripping out the Lincoln Bathroom to make it completely marble. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

With the classic White House decor overtaken by gold cherubs and eagles in a look more reminiscent of a Disney palace than a place of politics, Trump has frequently come under fire for bringing Mar-a-Lago style into the so-called “People’s House.”

Under Trump, it appears that no timeless features are safe, with the Lincoln Bathroom having been completely overtaken by marble in its first major revamp since the 1940s. While many criticized its newly soulless appearance, Trump argued that the refreshed look is “very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

In one of his most controversial acts, Trump demolished the entire East Wing to make space for his dream ballroom. Andrew Leyden/Getty

Trump has also paved over the iconic Rose Garden, replacing its flora with concrete, and razed the East Wing in October to make way for his new $300 million ballroom.

The ballroom promises to be Trump’s most grandiose change of all, having already gone $200 million over its initial $100 million budget due to heightened expectations.

The president proudly showed off his latest gold additions, including a sign reminding him where the West Wing is. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images