Trump, 79, Can’t Pronounce Movie Star Pal’s Name

President Donald Trump managed to flub his friend and supporter Sylvester Stallone’s name while presenting him with a medallion during a Saturday evening ceremony in the Oval Office.

The ceremony—held ahead of Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors event, which will feature tributes to each honoree as well as performances—saw the president and his handpicked honorees, including Stallone, “I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Michael Crawford and rock band KISS, crowd into the Oval Office for a livestreamed presentation.

Trump flubbed Stallone's surname while awarding him with a medallion. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

When introducing Stallone, Trump described him as “a friend of mine, a wonderful person, a really spectacular person, one of the true great movie stars there are,“ before reading out his name as “Sylvester ‘Sly’ Sallone,” omitting the t in Stallone’s surname.

Stallone did not react to the flub, which Trump repeated a second time while muttering to himself as he presented Stallone with a medallion that was designed, created and donated by Tiffany & Co.

Stallone publicly revealed himself as a supporter of the president at a gala in November 2024, after Trump had won the election.

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character,” Stallone said of Trump at the time. “I love mythology and this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could pull off what he pulled off.”

Stallone had also been honored on Friday night with an event held at Vice President JD Vance’s residence, where Vance praised the representation Stallone’s films offered to families like his.

Thank you @VP Vance and @SLOTUS for the beautiful reception in honor of the @kencen and the 2025 honors recipient. I was honored to be part of this special celebration of the one and only Sylvester Stallone - an icon of 🇺🇸cinema and a source of pride for Italian Americans 🇮🇹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E8j3xsSc7Z — Marco Peronaci (@MPeronaci) December 6, 2025

“If I think about why my grandmother, the woman who raised me Sly, why she loved she loved your movies so much,” Vance told attendees.

”It’s because she didn’t see people like us on the big screen that much. She saw working class people, people of humble beginnings, people who worked their asses off and made the American dream a reality, not because it was handed to them, but because they worked hard, had good support, and they got a little lucky along the way.”

Actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford were two of the president's handpicked Kennedy Center honorees for 2025. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Sunday’s ceremony at the Kennedy Center will be recorded and televised later in December. The president has confirmed he plans to host the event, something no president has ever done before; typically, the commander in chief sits in the audience with the honorees.