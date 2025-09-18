President Donald Trump waved goodbye to the United Kingdom on Thursday—with his hand slathered in makeup.

New photos of the 79-year-old show the orange-tinted concealer caked across his right hand during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It was a brazen moment for Trump, who usually goes to great lengths not to draw attention to his hands, often marked by dark bruises.

Just hours earlier, the president appeared to hide the same hand by tucking it under a table while speaking to Starmer—keeping it there even as he read from prepared remarks placed directly in front of him.

President Donald Trump showed off his makeup-slathered hand during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But keeping the hand out of sight proved more difficult during his unprecedented second state visit to the U.K., which drew 160 guests, including world leaders in government, finance, tech, and the Royal Family.

Photos captured Trump with blotches of concealer on his hand as he met King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/WbsbuprR05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2025

The Royal Family’s official X account also posted a photo showing Trump’s makeup-covered hand during his initial greeting with the king and queen earlier that day.

Even the White House seemed to lean into some hand-transparency. On Wednesday, Trump’s altered right hand was fully visible in a smiling photo with King Charles III, shared by U.S. officials on X.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly insisted the unsightly bruises are simply the result of Trump “meeting more Americans and shaking more hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”

President Donald J. Trump and His Majesty King Charles III



🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/bH0LXRdw6P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2025

Officials have also attributed the discoloration to Trump’s daily use of aspirin, a blood thinner, and treatment for chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where blood pools in the legs due to malfunctioning valves.

The White House confirmed in July that Trump had been diagnosed with the condition, after weeks of speculation over his visibly swollen ankles.

Musings on Trump’s mortality have flooded social media in recent weeks.

Google searches for “Is Trump dead?” and “Trump dead” skyrocketed earlier this month, following the president’s four-day disappearance from public view. At one point, “Trump is dead” and ”Trump died” were the top two trending topics on X early on Saturday morning.