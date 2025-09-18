Hunched-Over Trump, 79, Tries to Hide Bruised Hands Under Desk

President Donald Trump made a desperate attempt to hide his bruised hand by tucking it under a table during his visit to the U.K.

The 79-year-old president, who continued his familiar tactic of using unsightly patches of makeup to conceal the bruising on his right hand, went one step further on Thursday while speaking to business leaders alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump, who appeared to be heavily slouching in his seat— diminishing his disputed claim of being 6ft 3in—also used his left hand to shield his right as he tried to cover the dark mark that has frequently appeared over the past several months.

Donald Trump's makeup covered had could be seen as he spoke alongside Keir Starmer. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

While Starmer spoke, Trump subtly moved both hands beneath the table to keep them out of sight from the world’s media, and kept them there as he read from prepared remarks placed directly in front of him.

This is not the first time Trump has tried to disguise his bruises during what is an unprecedented second state visit for a sitting U.S. president—a trip that has already included a lavish banquet at Windsor Castle and a private carriage ride around the royal estate, closed off to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump was photographed with blotches of discolored makeup on his hand as he met King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.

Later that evening, the official Royal Family social media account shared an embarrassing photo of Trump in his best tuxedo at the state banquet, with his makeup-caked hand clearly visible.

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/WbsbuprR05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2025

The following day, the makeup was again noticeable as Trump bid farewell to the king before departing to meet Starmer at Chequers, the British prime minister’s country estate.

The frequent appearance of bruising on the hand of Trump, who is on course to be the oldest sitting U.S. president in history, is not the only apparent ailment the 79-year-old is suffering from.

He also regularly displays swollen cankles, a symptom of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), and at times seems to at times struggle with walking in a straight line.

Donald Trump's hands seen as he departed to the U.K. for the state visit. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly insisted the unsightly bruises are simply the result of Trump “meeting more Americans and shaking more hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”