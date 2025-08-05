Trump, 79, Forgets Kristi Noem’s Name in Senior Moment

President Donald Trump completely botched Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s name at the White House, instead invoking the name of a pro-golfer.

The president, 79, was introducing members of his Cabinet on stage before signing an executive order to create a task force for the 2028 Summer Olympics when he made the flub.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Cristie Kerr,” Trump said with his DHS secretary standing just feet away.

Kerr is an American professional golfer, while Kristi Noem is his homeland security secretary.

The president, known for golfing almost every weekend, appeared to have golf once again on his brain, but he realized his mistake almost instantly and laughed it off.

“Cristie Kerr, do you know who Cristie Kerr is?” the president said. “She’s a friend of mine. Great golfer.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stands behind President Donald Trump as he hands off a pen used to sign his executive order just moments after flubbed her name and instead mentioning pro-golfer Cristie Kerr before correcting himself. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As the president corrected himself, his team laughed enthusiastically as if it were all one big joke.

“Kristi Noem, she’s a better golfer than you, that’s the only thing,” Trump continued. “But you’re better at a lot of other things, but I want to thank you for being here, and for doing an unbelievable job.”

Noem kept a smile frozen on her face through it all and even imitated a golf swing in response to the president’s mix-up.

Trump continued to read down his list of names quickly after that.

Aside from Noem, other administration officials included on the task force were the secretary of state, the defense secretary, the transportation secretary, the commerce secretary, the treasury secretary, and several other top Trump staffers.

The president will chair the commission while Vice President J.D. Vance will serve as vice chair.

President Trump accidentally called his DHS secretary Cristie Kerr, pictured here, instead of Kristi Noem before correcting himself on August 5. Tom DiPace/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Kerr was not named to the task force, but gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin was named part of the group and in attendance for the event.