Trump, 79, Forgot He Already Picked Marjorie Taylor Greene Candidate

President Donald Trump, 79, forgot who he endorsed to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House and that he had made an endorsement at all.

Trump will be headed down to Rome, Georgia on Thursday, which is in Greene’s old district. A special election will take place there for a replacement to fill her vacant seat on March 10.

But when asked about his upcoming visit there late Monday, Trump didn’t appear to remember that he’d already backed a candidate in the district.

“Well, we have a lot of people that want to take Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene’s place,” Trump said on Air Force One. “Many, many candidates, and I have to choose one.”

President Donald Trump claimed on February 16, 2026 that whoever he endorses in the Georgia special election to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will win, but he appeared to forget that he already endorsed a candidate earlier this month. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The president did not stop there as he spoke about the district previously represented by his longtime MAGA ally turned foe, who resigned last month.

“They say whoever I endorse is going to win,” Trump declared. “But we have a lot of good candidates who want to take her place.”

But Trump backed Republican congressional hopeful Clay Fuller in that Georgia race nearly two weeks ago.

“It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th 14th Congressional District,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on February 4.

His endorsement post was nearly identical to some of the many other endorsements he’s made over social media and made no mention of the seat previously being filled by Greene.

Instead, Trump praised Fuller as a district attorney and member of the Air National Guard.

“He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Georgia, and many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives. Clay Fuller has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District,” Trump wrote.

Trump backed Clay Fuller to represent Georgia's 14th congressional district on February 4. Truth Social

Fuller has since put Trump’s endorsement front and center on his website and repeatedly touted it on social media in a crowded race to replace Greene, but it’s not a strong endorsement if the president doesn’t remember making it, especially in a race that still has 14 Republican candidates.

At a forum a few days ago, Fuller came in second in a straw poll conducted at the end of the event behind state Sen. Colton Moore. Moore received 45 percent while Fuller received 19 percent, according to a local report.

Fuller put Trump's endorsement front and center on his campaign website. https://clayfullerforgeorgia.com/

Early voting for the special election began on Monday. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote next month, the top two will face off in a runoff on April 7.

Trump forgetting his social media endorsement in the race comes after the president was recently slammed for trying to distance himself from his own racist post about the Obamas, which raised questions about who was actually behind Trump’s social media keyboard.