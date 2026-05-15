Trump, 79, Gives Rambling For-Dummies Breakdown of His ‘Dumocrat’ Jibe

Donald Trump has revealed his secret process for coming up with withering nicknames for his political enemies.

The president provided a rare glimpse into the coveted inner workings of his creative practice during a Thursday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, breaking down how he came up with his latest barb for members of the Democratic Party.

Trump was coy at first. “I came up with a new name, I don’t know if I should…” he said.

Trump says he came up with the insult while musing on his hatred of Hakeem Jeffries. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Hannity was quick to cheer him on. “Oh, I know which one it is,” the host replied—so the president hit him with it.

“Dumocrats,” Trump declared. “Because they’re dumb.”

“They’re dumb,” he went on. “It’s D, U, M… I got rid of the B. So you’re only changing one letter, right? E goes, then the U comes. It’s a Dumocrat.”

Trump's behaviour since retaking the White House has raised some questions about his state of mind. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Hannity could barely contain his glee. “You know, you take up more space in people’s heads than any one person on the face of this Earth, right?” the host said. “You live rent-free.”

Trump, apparently flattered by Hannity’s compliment, then proceeded to spill even more of his secret sauce.

“I was talking about a guy, Hakeem Jeffries,” the president said, referring to the Democratic House Minority Leader, his senior-most political opponent in Congress.

“He’s a very low-IQ individual, and I talked about him,” Trump went on. “I said, ‘He’s a dumb guy. He’s a Dumocrat.’ And I said—woah. What a great name for this.”

Trump, who at almost 80 years old is the oldest person in history to assume the office of the president of the United States, has sparked widespread alarm over the state of his cognitive health since retaking the White House last year.

Notable gaffes include referring to Greenland as Iceland, falsely claiming his father was born in Germany, claiming the planet is cooling rather than heating, dozing off in multiple public meetings, sharing AI-generated images of himself as Jesus Christ, and marking Easter Sunday with a Truth Social post praising Allah.

The president has repeatedly tried to offset concerns about his mental state by boasting about “acing” tests specifically designed to screen for dementia.

Those tests have been administered on at least three occasions—a pattern that, according to psychologist Dr. John Gartner in comments to the Daily Beast podcast, suggests doctors are not assessing for dementia, but monitoring it.