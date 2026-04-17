Fragile Trump, 79, Insists No One’s Laughing at Him in All-Caps Rant

Donald Trump has hyped up his own presidency by suggesting that “nobody’s laughing” at the U.S. anymore.

In a capital letter-filled Truth Social post, the 79-year-old president wrote: “The U.S.A. is the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World right now.

“Just a short time ago, under Sleepy Joe Biden, IT WAS DEAD, LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!!! But not anymore - Nobody’s laughing!!! President DJT,” he added.

Trump's Truth Social post was sent just prior to the president announcing Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump, who frequently describes how “hot” the U.S. is under his presidency, made similar comments about how no one is laughing at the country anymore while speaking at an event promoting his “no tax on tips” initiative in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“A year ago, our country was an embarrassment,” Trump said. “All over the world, they laughed at us. They don’t laugh anymore; they are not laughing.”

Unfortunately for the 79-year-old, a “year ago” was April 2025, a period when Trump was in the White House leading the country.

“Yeah. You were an embarrassment then, and you still are,” Rep. Katherine Clark, the House minority whip, posted on X while sharing a clip of Trump’s gaffe.

Elsewhere during his Thursday speech, Trump admitted that a stunt in which a DoorDash delivery driver brought the president McDonald’s at the White House was “tacky.”

Sharon Simmons, who lives in Arkansas, was filmed delivering Trump’s beloved fast food to also promote the “no tax on tips” policy. It was soon revealed that Simmons had publicly lobbied in favor of the policy before by appearing at a Ways and Means Committee hearing in Nevada in July 2025.

Sharon Simmons said she became a DoorDash delivery driver to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump ridiculed the apparent attempt to portray Sharon as just an ordinary DoorDash driver, as well as other stunts he has been forced to endure.

“Sharon delivered McDonald’s to the Oval Office. It was a little bit of a–you know, I mean, to be honest, it was a little tacky,” he said, prompting laughter from the crowd.

“You know, they come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald’s, although that was the biggest ever on Google, they say, number one ever. And the garbage truck. I mean, we do these things in politics. They’re a little embarrassing.”

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump cosplayed as a McDonald’s worker at a branch in Pennsylvania. Trump also donned a bright orange safety vest and climbed into a garbage truck in an attempt to mock then-President Joe Biden, who called Trump supporters “garbage.”

Biden was reacting to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke in which he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during a Trump rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024.

Donald Trump gave a press conference while sitting in the garbage truck at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

On Tuesday, DoorDash’s head of public affairs, Julian Crowley, had a social media meltdown over the widespread criticism of the so-called “DoorDash Grandma” stunt involving Simmons.