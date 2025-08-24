Trump, 79, Melts Down at Being Challenged to a Walk by Dem, 46

Donald Trump huffed and puffed online after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore challenged him to walk the streets of his state.

The 79-year-old president lashed out on Truth Social on Sunday at Moore’s “nasty and provocative” invitation three days earlier to join him for some light cardio in Baltimore, calling the city a “crime disaster” and threatening to deploy National Guard troops.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk,’” Trump fumed. “Wes Moore’s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other ‘Blue States’ are doing.”

“But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the ‘troops,’ which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime,” the president continued.

Trump was so angry about the public safety walk invitation that he suggested he may pull federal support for rebuilding the city’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed last year.

.@POTUS, I heard Baltimore was on your mind.



We wanted to send you a formal invitation to join @MayorBMScott, @BaltimoreSAO, our local electeds, law enforcement, and community for a public safety walk next month. Whatever date works best for you!



We hope you'll come to see how… — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) August 21, 2025

In a follow-up post, Trump accused Moore of lying about receiving the Bronze Star, although he was honored with one in 2024.

Trump attacked Wes Moore and his 'crime disaster' city after being invited to visit. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The 46-year-old responded with a pointed jab at the president’s health.

“President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland," Moore wrote of the older man.

He added, “Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know.”

Wes Moore confirms that he's considering retaliating against Republican gerrymandering by redrawing the maps in Maryland to eliminate the state's one Republican seat pic.twitter.com/F8URkznByM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2025

The golf cart offer seemed targeted; back in 2017 during a G7 summit in Italy, The Times reported that while the other world leaders took a short walk together to reach the location of a photo op, Trump opted to wait for a golf cart and follow behind them.

The White House and Moore didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

There has been rising concern about Trump’s wellbeing in recent weeks, beyond his confirmed struggles with chronic venous insufficiency.

Trump was seen struggling to walk in a straight line during his summit with Putin on Aug. 15, and referred to it being held in Russia when its actual location was Alaska.

While Trump hasn’t yet responded to Moore’s latest invitation, the governor used an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation to ramp up his attacks against the White House and the GOP.

Not only did he describe the use of the National Guard in areas such as Los Angeles and Washington D.C. as “unconstitutional,” Moore confirmed that he was actively looking at redistricting in response to the gerrymandering wave that kicked off in Texas.