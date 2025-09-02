Trump, 79, Raises Eyebrows With Raspy Voice After Death Rumors

President Donald Trump didn’t exactly help dismiss mounting concerns about his health when he phoned into an interview sounding worn out.

Trump got on the phone with conservative commentator Scott Jennings for a wide-ranging conversation on the CNN pundit’s eponymous podcast. Jennings said the call took place on Tuesday morning but was aired later in the day.

“The president is alive and well today, much to the chagrin of the liberal conspiracy theorists out there. He was in rare form today,” Jennings said at the start of the episode, referring to widespread speculation that Trump had died after an unusual days-long disappearance from the public eye last week.

🚨🚨TRUMP tells me he is “disappointed” in PUTIN and that he will be “doing something to help people live.”



Watch the full interview on THE SCOTT JENNINGS RADIO SHOW at 2-3PM eastern on SALEM and streaming right here on X 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BTtLJzq9ox — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

Though Jennings’ listeners eagerly hailed the interview as proof that all is well with the 79-year-old president after all, others noticed that Trump sounded hoarse.

In one clip discussing his disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war, Trump spoke in a husky low tone.

“I’m very disappointed in him,” Trump said of Putin. “He and I always had a great relationship. Very disappointed. Thousands of people are dying. They’re not Americans that are dying, but they’re Russians and they’re Ukrainians, and there’s thousands, and it’s a war that makes no sense.”

🚨🚨 Just got off the phone with PRESIDENT TRUMP.



We covered several topics but top of his mind this morning: THE TARIFF RULING. Here’s a clip … and you can hear more today on THE SCOTT JENNINGS RADIO SHOW 2-3PM eastern on SALEM and streaming on X pic.twitter.com/7qQwINFwO7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

Some social media users seemed unable to focus on Trump’s words, however, due to the unusual raspiness of his voice. Several X users described Trump as sounding “tired,” “rough,” and “weak.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

But the president appeared to be back to his usual form when he appeared at the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon for the much-hyped announcement that the Space Command would be moved from Colorado to Alabama.

With his heavily bruised hand still caked in makeup, Trump finally addressed rumors that he died by pointing to his numerous press appearances, Truth Social posts, and his appearance at this golf club over the weekend.

“Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful… and then I didn’t do any for two days, and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him,’” he said.

The rumor mill about Trump’s health kicked into overdrive toward the end of last week when Trump’s schedule showed no events for Labor Day weekend, following days of no public appearances.

Social media users, who made the hashtag “#TrumpDead” trend on X, coupled his unusual disappearance with his swollen ankles, bruised hand, and mental gaffes. But Trump waved off the conjectures.