Trump, 79, Shares Deranged 20-Year-Old Prophecy About Himself

Donald Trump has taken the opportunity to show his followers a prophecy from almost two decades ago, declaring that he would become “a Trumpet.”

The 79-year-old posted a two-minute video on Truth Social featuring two sermons by the late Kim Clement, a self-described prophet, predicting that the then-reality TV host would one day take on a powerful role.

Clement, a major figure in charismatic evangelical Christianity for his prophecies, died in 2016. House of Destiny

In the first sermon from April 2007, Clement says, “Trump will become a Trumpet, says the Lord. I will raise up the Trump to become a Trumpet.”

A former pastor in South Africa, Clement founded a church called House of Destiny and soon began broadcasting prophetic messages online, claiming to be in conversations with God.

The president posted Clement's 2007 sermon in 2026. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Another sermon of Clement’s from earlier that year is stitched together with the first, in which he says a man of “hot blood” will “bring the walls of protection on this country in a greater way, and the economy of this country shall change rapidly.”

While Clement does not explicitly state in the second sermon that these statements refer to Trump, the president and his fans have embraced the narrative that his reign was foretold by a prophet.

President Trump teased Speaker Mike Johnson for praying before meals during a speech at the national prayer breakfast. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump appears to have been on a Christian kick as of late, posting multiple sermons that praise him on Truth Social between his outbursts about the SAVE Act and his deadly Iran war.

Trump often flip-flops on his level of commitment to Christianity, however, and recently mocked the speaker of the House at the National Prayer Breakfast for praying before meals.