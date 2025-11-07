Trump, 79, Slams ‘Stench’ of Political Rival, 85, in Vile Rant

Donald Trump has unleashed another vitriolic attack against Nancy Pelosi, accusing the retiring former House Speaker of being an “old and broken political hack” and declaring he’s glad to be rid of her “stench.”

Pelosi—who was one of America’s most consequential speakers and the first woman to lead the chamber—announced her retirement this week, even winning praise from MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene for her 40-year career.

But in yet another early morning diatribe, Trump, 79, hit out at the 85-year-old Democrat, who was instrumental in impeaching him: firstly in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress; and later for inciting the January attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement this week. REUTERS/Erin Scott

“Nancy Pelosi, the old and broken political hack who Impeached me twice and lost, is finally calling it “quits.” She illegally made a fortune in the Stock Market, ripped off the American Public, and was a disaster for America,” he wrote on Truth Social, without providing evidence.

“I’m glad to see the stench of Nancy Pelosi go!!!”

The bad blood between Trump and Pelosi dates back years: In 2019, the then House Speaker went viral for clapping in his face in a demeaning way at his State of the Union address.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence applaud President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in 2019. Getty Images

The following year, she caused an even bigger stir by ripping up his State of the Union speech after he finished addressing a joint session of Congress.

But things took a particularly dark turn in 2022, when a man entered Pelosi’s home in San Francisco while she was away and bludgeoned her husband, Paul, with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The assailant, David DePape, was a believer in Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen, and told police he was hoping to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps.”

David DePape was sentenced for the 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi. SAN FRANCISCO DISTRICT ATTORNEY/via REUTERS

Trump later joked about the attack, telling his followers at a rally: “How’s her husband doing by the way?” adding that the wall around her house didn’t do “a good job” protecting him.

But the president’s Friday morning post was swiftly criticized on social media.

“Classy as ever from Trump. The guy who won’t even look your way if you collapse behind him,” quipped one X user—a reference to the president freezing on Tuesday as a White House guest fainted in the Oval Office.

Trump froze on Thursday while others rushed to help a man who collapsed during an Oval Office announcement. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Pelosi announced her retirement in a social media video this week, ending a trailblazing career that spanned 20 terms representing her district in San Francisco.

Among her many achievements was the passage of the Affordable Care Act in early 2010, giving Democrats one of their most significant legislative achievements. She also spearheaded landmark legislation on climate change, economic stimulus, and veterans’ benefits and LGBTQ equality.

While Pelosi was loathed by MAGA world, Taylor Green once again broke ranks with her party—and Trump—by offering some unexpected praise on Thursday.

“I served under her speakership in my first term of Congress, and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done,” she told CNN.

“I wish we could get things done for our (Republican) party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party… So I wish her well in her retirement, but I would like to see people exit Washington a lot sooner rather than wait until their eighties.”