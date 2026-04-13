Trump, 79, Thirsts Over Woman in Front of Teenage Grandson

President Donald Trump was caught on camera thirsting for a much younger woman at his golf course.

The president, who turns 80 in June, was zipping through his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday when he noticed the woman.

He was sitting beside Donald Trump III, Donald Trump Jr.’s 17-year-old son, when he shouted out of the golf cart to compliment the woman’s physique.

"Yes I'm married," the object of Trump's apparent desire responded on Instagram. Ninacoates/Instagram

“She’s in great shape!” he said, driving with one hand as he pointed at the excited woman. “She’s in great shape, look at her.”

“You want a picture?” he asked, leaving his grandson in the buggy, fixing his belt and declaring, “Come on over here.”

Still fixated, he adds, “Is she in good shape or what?”

No word on what Donald Trump III thought about his grandfather lusting over a woman on the golf course. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He then put his arm around the woman, who appeared to be a customer at the course. The clip showed him grab her hand as a gaggle of people form around him. “You’re all members, right?” he asked.

“Come on, let’s go,” he said, putting his arm around the younger woman once more. “Is that your husband?” he asked her, pointing to the camera.

Nina Coates and her husband. NinaCoates/Instagram

The woman is Nina Coates, a golf content creator from Taiwan. Coates, who lives in Miami, responded to the president’s affections on social media. “Yes I’m married,” she wrote alongside a laughing face emoji.

A HuffPost analysis released on March 28 found that Trump’s golf excursions have cost the taxpayer at least $101.2 million in travel and security expenses since his return to office in January last year.

All of Trump’s wives have been younger than him. He married his current wife, first lady Melania Trump, in 2005. She is 55, 24 years younger than her husband. Before Melania, there was Marla Maples, who is 62.