Trump, 80, Appears to Forget Name of Candidate He’s Backing

President Donald Trump appeared to blank on the name of a Republican candidate he was campaigning for at a rally—even as the candidate was just steps away.

The 80-year-old president spoke for more than one and a half hours at a rally at the Mack Trucks factory in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon, where he was supposed to boost GOP Rep. Ryan Mackenzie and tout his economic agenda.

But just two minutes into his speech, as Trump moved to rally support for Mackenzie’s re-election campaign, the congressman’s name appeared to escape the president, whose cognitive health has come under mounting scrutiny.

Trump has been dogged by concerns over his cognitive health amid his frequent mental gaffes, forgetfulness, and his tendency to fall asleep during high-level meetings. The White House/YouTube

“We got to get a certain—we got to get a certain very talented, uhh, congressman reelected,” Trump said, blinking and pausing as if searching for the name.

“You know that we got to get him—where are you? Where are you, Mr. Congressman?” he continued, before finding Mackenzie sitting off to the side just feet away from him.

“We got to get you back in,” he added before moving on without identifying Mackenzie by name.

A few minutes later, he again circled back to Mackenzie without naming him, saying, “We got to make sure you vote for our congressman here. I’m not doing this for my help.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fortunately for Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, a police sergeant who later took the stage to praise the president’s agenda correctly named Mackenzie.

Afterward, Trump told the crowd, “We got to get Ryan Mackenzie elected. We got to get Ryan elected,” before inviting the congressman to come up to the podium, while telling him to make it “fast.”

“Run up here, Ryan, fast. Nobody wants to hear you. Come on, just run. Nobody wants to hear you, Ryan,” Trump said.

Despite the insult, Mackenzie, who flipped his seat to Republican in 2024, hailed Trump as “the president that is fighting for all Americans.”

Trump has been dogged by concerns over his cognitive health amid his frequent mental gaffes, forgetfulness, and his tendency to fall asleep during high-level meetings.

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan at Monday's NBA playoff game in New York. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the octogenarian president nearly forgot to sign the legislation that he summoned members of Congress and the press into the Oval Office for.

Trump has increasingly struggled to recall significant details, forgetting how old the U.S. is, the name of a world leader he showered with compliments moments earlier, and the name of an ocean.

He has repeatedly bragged that he had “aced” three cognitive tests repeatedly leaned on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, claiming it is proof of his mental sharpness. But the screening tool is commonly used to detect early signs of dementia or cognitive impairment—not to measure intelligence.