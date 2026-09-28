Trump, 80, Caught Out in Humiliating Hot Mic Moment

President Donald Trump has been caught out during a humiliating hot mic moment on a golf course.

Trump, 80, attended the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, where 12 U.S. players compete against 12 international players.

He posed with the trophy after the U.S. team’s victory when he could be heard speaking to the players, although crowd noise and music often made him hard to decipher.

President Donald Trump pats Wyndham Clark's girlfriend Emily Tanner on the shoulder as he joins members of the U.S. Team during the trophy ceremony. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

After shaking hands with captain Brandt Snedeker, Trump seems to say, “You’re going to go down in history.”

Trump then turns away and appears to say, “I’d like to go home”—and the other players walk away from him. A song by anti-Trump performer Pink then begins and drowns any further conversation out.

X account Donk Media shared the clip with the caption, “If this was Joe Biden it would be on a loop already on Fox News.”

The White House Press Pool X account stated that reporters assembled for the medal presentation at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, with the president departing for his motorcade 40 minutes later.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with the U.S. team. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

Trump arrived at the White House just after 9:30 p.m., telling reporters it was a “tremendous day” and congratulating Snedeker, but did not take any questions.

The president’s Truth Social feed was filled with no less than seven videos from his Chicago golf trip, including one where he made a brief speech.

In the video, his awkward gait is on display, with him lunging from side to side as he walked.

After being introduced by PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, Trump said, “The fake news media will say I got a very bad reception.”

People hold signs during an anti-Trump protest as President Donald Trump attends the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Medinah Country Club in Medinah near Chicago, Illinois, September 27, 2026. Kamil Krzaczynski/REUTERS

Claiming he didn’t have “the courage” to make a speech as Rolapp had requested, Trump said, “These people want to see golf. They don’t want to hear speeches. I’ll only say this: Our country is doing great, better than ever before.”

During his speech, a man could be heard shouting, “You’re a f---ing pedophile, Donald!”

The president’s arrival at the country club saw hundreds of protesters line the streets outside the venue and prompted heightened security.

“He’s not welcome,” protester Allison Galvan told ABC7 Chicago. “We are wanting to send that message loud and clear.”

Protesters also clashed with Trump supporters who were present, leading to police intervention to separate them.

Anti and pro-Trump protesters confront each other as the president visits Chicago for golf. Kamil Krzaczynski/REUTERS