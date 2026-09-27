Trump Heckled With Profane Accusation on Live TV

President Donald Trump was heckled with a profane accusation as he stepped out at a golf tournament in a live broadcast.

The 80-year-old president appeared at the Presidents Cup in Medinah, Illinois, a suburb northwest of Chicago, on Sunday, his second major sporting event in as many days after attending a college football game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was loudly booed.

Trump appeared to have a friendlier reception at Sunday’s golf tournament, where he was met with cheers and chants of “USA” as he made his remarks—until a heckler punctured his moment in the spotlight.

Trump has become a frequent target for hecklers at public appearances, with many of the interruptions centered on his past friendship with child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

As he and PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp posed next to the Presidents Cup trophy, a man could be heard shouting, “You’re a f---ing pedophile, Donald!”

Other spectators responded with a round of whooping as Trump stared ahead without acknowledging the commotion.

Ironically, he had kicked off his speech by congratulating himself on the warm welcome he had received.

“You know, the fake news media will say I got a very bad reception,” the president said. “But, uhh, we got a good reception. They love what we’re doing. The country’s doing great.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has become a frequent target for hecklers at public appearances, with many of the interruptions centered on his past friendship with child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein and his effort last year to stop the full trove of Epstein files from being released.

In July, a man repeatedly yelled, “Pedophile protector! Pedophile protector!” during a Trump rally at a General Motors facility in Michigan, prompting Trump to shoot back, “He’s a communist!”

At a rally at a Mack Trucks factory in Pennsylvania in June, a protester flipped off the president and repeatedly called him a “pedophile.”

The president was close friends for years with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Trump was forced to respond to the accusation in a testy April interview with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, telling her, “I’m not a pedophile.”

But polls show that many Americans remain unconvinced that Trump and his administration have been fully honest with the public about the Epstein files.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted in June found that just 10 percent of Americans—and only 21 percent of Republicans—think the Trump administration has helped efforts to hold Epstein’s alleged associates accountable, while 47 percent think the administration has hurt the efforts.