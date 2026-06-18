Unhinged Trump, 80, Celebrates ‘Brutal’ Comparison to Hitler and Stalin

President Donald Trump has approvingly shared a passage that compares him to a selection of brutal historical leaders, including Adolf Hitler and Genghis Khan.

During a typical early-morning Truth Social blitz, the 80-year-old posted a passage from someone named Dave King. It suggested that Trump is more dangerous than several notorious historical figures because he has a greater “global reach”.

President Trump approves of the controversial message. Truth Social

The sleepless Trump reposted the words of the apparent “presidential historian” during an overnight flight on Air Force One from France to the U.S., which the president seems to have spent entirely on social media.

“Presidential Historian Dave King — Sounds good to me," Trump wrote while sharing the message.

The letter signed by a “Dave King” begins with an assessment that historic “powerful” people were characterized by “brutal conquest and the fear that they instilled in the populations” during their reigns.

“Common names that would come to mind are Alexander the Great, the Caesars, Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun, Tamburlaine, Napoleon and, more recently, Hitler, Mao, and Stalin,” said King, whoever he is.

“The overwhelming difference between each of the above when compared with President Trump is their lack of global reach. Their power was limited to restricted local areas (even though some of these areas were quite large in a local context). They had nowhere near the control over modern logistics, manpower, technology, and the global economic muscle that President Trump can enforce.”

Donald Trump has been compared to Adolf Hitler throughout his political career. Bettmann Archive

There is a historian at Harvard called David King, but there is no evidence that this supposed letter was sent by the academic. The writer goes on to suggest that leaders Genghis Khan, Tamburlaine, and Attila the Hun were “butchers who destroyed mainly small villages over parts of Asia in what is now largely Russia,” while Hitler “repeated Napoleon’s mistake” in trying to go after Russia.

King also suggested that while China’s Chairman Mao Zedong and Soviet Russia’s communist leader Vladimir Lenin used “fear and authoritarianism” to control their own nations, they lacked the “economic and technological resources” of the U.S. to reach a “meaningful global reach.”

“The collapse of Communism (even though Russia and China have never been truly communist countries) has seen the USA emerge as the first truly global superpower,” King stated. “Additionally, President Trump is the first leader to be willing to use that power on a global scale. That makes him by far the most powerful person that has EVER walked this planet.”

Trump shared the praise of his “global reach” hours after he signed a controversial deal that aims to end the deeply unpopular war with Iran.

Trump and his hardline policies, particularly on immigration, have also faced comparisons with Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Notably, Vice President JD Vance referred to Trump as “America’s Hitler” in 2016 before bending the knee to him.