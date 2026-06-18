Sleepless Trump, 80, Unravels in Overnight Air Force One Posting Meltdown

Donald Trump stayed up all night posting on social media when the 80-year-old president should really have been getting some sleep.

The president, who has a habit of falling asleep in public, boarded Air Force One to fly back from France just before 2 a.m. local time on Thursday (8 p.m Wednesday ET).

Instead of using the transatlantic flight back to the U.S. to get some much-needed rest, Trump spent the time posting on Truth Social.

The president’s social media blitz comprised nearly 20 posts over more than six hours, covering topics such as golf, his White House ballroom vanity project, re-sharing praise, and drooling over a gilded statue.

Donald Trump signed the Iran deal in France’s Palace of Versailles. Michel Euler/via REUTERS

Trump kicked off his early-morning posting spree by sharing a clip from Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, claiming the host suggested the president was “taking a victory lap” in Paris after signing a deal to end the war with Iran.

The 14-point memo, which includes a $300 billion plan to rebuild Iran and a vow from the U.S. to remove all sanctions against Tehran, has received bipartisan condemnation as a terrible deal.

Next, Trump praised a ruling that prevents limits on how far golf balls can fly in the professional game, a long-running point of contention between the R&A and the United States Golf Association.

“The game of Golf is ‘hot as a pistol.’ The last thing we should do is tell people that, for no reason whatsoever, you will not be able to hit a ball as far as you used to,” Trump wrote. “Has anyone ever heard of anything so ridiculous?”

Trump was more interested in golf decisions than backlash to his Iran deal. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump’s rapid-fire Truth Social spree then included sharing more Fox News clips from Sean Hannity’s show, announcing endorsements from Republican lawmakers and Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, and reposting details of his SAVE America Act, which aims to overhaul the election process.

Trump also reshared a 49-point list from conservative author Michael Savage claiming to outline “what would have happened” if Kamala Harris had won the 2024 election.

The deranged list included claims that Harris would have implemented a “mandatory hijab day” and shut down X while charging its owner, Elon Musk, with “trying to fix elections for Russians.”

Elsewhere, the president reshared a passage from someone called Dave King, who suggested Trump is more dangerous than previous leaders such as Adolf Hitler, Attila the Hun, and Genghis Khan because the president has greater “global reach.”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The president continued posting throughout the morning, including a 226-word rant about U.S.-led technology, promoting a book from Fox News regular Tyrus, and a repost of apparent praise for the president from a “Freed U.S. Hostage.”

Elsewhere, Trump reposted a defense of his White House ballroom project, claiming it is “coming along fantastically well” and is “on time, and under budget.”

The Truth Social post was identical to a message Trump published on June 4 about the project, including praise for additions such as the “DronePort,” which he described as “vital for National Security.”

Trump’s initial morning posting spree eventually came to an end when he reshared photos of Valor, a sculpture at Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C., being “almost completely regilded by our Great Department of the Interior.”

The president is known for his love of tacky, golden decorations and trinkets. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump seemingly stopped posting as Air Force One came in to land at Joint Base Andrews at approximately 3:21 a.m. ET. The sleepless 80-year-old then resumed posting at around 4:30 a.m. ET when he returned to the White House.

The Daily Beast previously reported on a worrying trend in how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., finding that there were only five days in April when he could have had a full night’s sleep.