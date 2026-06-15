Trump, 80, Explodes in All-Caps 4AM Meltdown

A sleepless Donald Trump went on a furious early-morning rant to push his latest big obsession.

Hours after his super-tacky UFC birthday bash at the White House finally wrapped up, the 80-year-old launched a Truth Social tirade to declare that he will not support renewing controversial surveillance powers used by U.S. intelligence agencies unless his so-called SAVE America Act is passed.

Congress rejected a short-term extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)—which the CIA, the National Security Agency, and other agencies use to conduct surveillance of foreign individuals deemed national security risks without a warrant—last week, meaning the authority lapsed for the first time since the program began in 2008.

In a post shortly before 4 a.m., Trump said he would oppose any FISA renewal that does not include the stalled bill requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and largely banning mail-in ballots in elections.

The president posted the Truth Social meltdown at 3:57 a.m. ET. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“The Dumocrats want FISA because that’s what they used to go after me for three years during my First Term,” Trump posted, referring to how the surveillance authority was used during the 2016 Russiagate investigation.

“I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act (Full version!) firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s post also included an all-caps list of MAGA hot-topic issues contained in the legislation, including banning transgender women from women’s sports and prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

The early-morning Truth Social outburst from Trump, who has a habit of falling asleep during official events, came as the 80-year-old traveled directly from the UFC event to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing for France to attend the G7 summit.

Donald Trump spent his 80th birthday watching the cringe UFC event at the White House. Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

The House of Representatives voted 218-198 on Thursday against extending FISA until July 2, with 19 Republicans joining nearly all Democrats in opposing the measure.

Critics have expressed concerns that FISA could inadvertently access private information on Americans communicating with foreign targets. There are also concerns about Trump’s plan to install longtime loyalist Bill Pulte as the acting director of national intelligence, despite his complete lack of national security experience.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that his Save America Act—which would dramatically overhaul the election process ahead of the midterms—be passed, even though it does not have enough support in Congress.

The president even pushed his SAVE America obsession on Sunday during his 80th birthday.

“A few Dumocrats are against FISA, with or without Bill Pulte going to DNI, as Acting. What kind of a deal is that,” Trump wrote.

“Besides, I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act (Full version!) firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”