Frantic Trump, 79, Melts Down in 289-Word Plea to Republicans

Donald Trump went on a desperate and lengthy rant urging Republicans to pass a third reconciliation bill that would include the so-called SAVE America Act.

In a 239-word Truth Social tirade, the president demanded that Congress “IMMEDIATELY” pass a $350 billion reconciliation bill to fund a mammoth $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget, as well as legislation that would require proof of citizenship for voter registration and largely ban mail-in ballots in elections.

“No games, no delays, and no weak compromises! Do this ASAP,” Trump wrote.

“This is a GENERATIONAL Investment in our Military, even bigger than President Reagan’s! Recon 3.0 is the ONLY path to the full $1.5 TRILLION DOLLAR Military Budget our Warriors need in order to build THE ARSENAL OF FREEDOM,” the 79-year-old president added.

The presicdent posted the rant at 9:21 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The so-called “Reconciliation 3.0” would be the third major funding package Trump has sought during his second term.

First came the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” followed by a $70 billion immigration and border security package that was only cleared by Congress this week after Senate Republicans stripped plans to add an additional $1 billion for security related to the president’s White House ballroom vanity project.

Trump signed the $70 billion bill into law on Wednesday, although the 79-year-old president had to be reminded to do so after seemingly forgetting after rambling to reporters in the Oval Office during the signing ceremony.

Trump went on to say the 3.0 bill would fund the Golden Dome project and battleships known as the Golden Fleet, as well as efforts to “dominate the skies with the F-47 and B-21, supercharge our ammunition stockpiles, and achieve total Space Force and Drone Dominance!”

“This Budget reignites American Industry, creates hundreds of thousands of high-paying American Jobs, and secures our Global Dominance without fueling Inflation,” Trump added.

“Also, with THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, it will protect our Elections for Generations to come. Our Warriors protect our most Sacred Rights, and Voting is at the top. Time to defend that Right for every American!”

Donald Trump signed the $70 billion measure funding immigration and border security on Wednesday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump has been obsessed with getting the SAVE America Act passed through Congress for months, but it lacks sufficient support in the Senate to clear the upper chamber.

The bill, which aims to overhaul the election process, has raised concerns among critics that the president hopes to use the legislation as a pretext to meddle in November’s midterm elections, where Republicans are widely expected to suffer heavy defeats.

The SAVE Act also includes other MAGA hot topics, such as banning transgender women from women’s sports and prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

The second half of Trump's plea. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“Pass ALL $350 BILLION and THE SAVE AMERICA ACT to secure the NATION for our children and grandchildren,” Trump continued in the Truth Social rant.

Trump’s plea came after two senior Republican senators expressed doubt that Congress would attempt to pass another reconciliation bill.

During a Tuesday morning hearing, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins said it would be a “terrible risk” to pursue a third spending package.

“I think it’s safe to conclude there will not be another reconciliation bill, so it’s really not an option,” Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, added during the same hearing.