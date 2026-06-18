McDonald’s fan Donald Trump dined on lobster, caviar and truffles before signing the deal to end his war with Iran that is now dividing MAGA.

President Trump, 80, was treated to a private dinner on Wednesday night by French President Emmanuel Macron. It was held at the luxurious Palace of Versailles, the sprawling royal estate commissioned by Louis XIV. The menu was overseen by the multiple Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse.

While the leaders dined on chicken roasted with truffles, gratin dauphinois and hot chocolate pie with vanilla ice cream, Trump scrawled his signature on the document designed to end the war he began on Feb. 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a tour of the Château de Versailles with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, June 17, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/via REUTERS

“I’m a fan of beautiful places,” Trump told reporters, noting he had planned to leave France earlier until “a very nice man” invited him to the dinner.

Macron reportedly attempted to take Trump for a fancy French feast of lobster and caviar as far back as 2017. For French presidents, receiving guests at Versailles is a chance to show off one of the country’s most impressive buildings.

The White House shared a video on social media of Trump signing the document while sitting beside Macron in the historic castle that once housed the French monarchy.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to attend a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence, at the Palace of Versailles near Paris, France, June 17, 2026. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

After posing with Macron and his wife Brigitte outside the chateau’s golden doors, Trump also got a personal tour of the building, which is famous for its lavish Hall of Mirrors.

The hall contains 357 mirrors across 17 arches, with the lashings of gold reflecting Trump’s own taste. The building has been his personal mood board for years, and he modeled the $7 million of gold leaf in Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom after Versailles.

He has imposed similar style on the White House, with gaudy gold frames and statues.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with President of France Emmanuel Macron as he receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles ahead of a dinner, France, June 17, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/via REUTERS

However, the reaction to his peace deal was divided.

After insisting for months that Iran could not have any nuclear weapons, and using that as the reason for the ongoing war, Trump softened his tone on Wednesday.

Bizarrely, he told reporters on Wednesday that it would be “a little bit unfair” if Iran were not to have ballistic missiles “if other countries have them.”

“What am I going to do? We’re gonna let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but [Iran] can’t have them?” he said. “Missiles aren’t the problem. Missiles—they hurt a little location, but they don’t blow up the planet."

Thirteen American service members were killed and hundreds more were wounded as a result of Trump’s conflict.

A White House Press Pool report of the menu at Trump's dinner. screen grab

Trump’s 14-point agreement commits to a $300 billion fund for the “reconstruction and economic development” of Iran, although it states the U.S. is not required to contribute financially.

It also gives a “maximum” 60-day deadline for the U.S and Iran to commit to negotiating a final deal; however, the timeline can be extended with mutual consent. The timeline for the U.S to terminate all economic sanctions against Iran is also unclear.

Even Republicans were quick to criticize Trump’s deal, pointing out that it favors Iran, not America.

Conservative broadcaster Erick Erickson called the deal “an American surrender.”

Speaking on Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall said, “This is a great deal for Iran. Iran comes back richer… They get money, $300 billion… You have sanctions lifted, you have assets that are going to be unfrozen. What do we get? What do we get, Bret?”

She continued, “We get a Strait, that was opened before, reopened… And, by the way, they can temporarily have nukes, and the president today said it’s OK for them to have missiles. This is why you have bipartisan support against this.“

Outgoing Republican Senator Bill Cassidy called it the “worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles from President of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of a dinner, France, June 17, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/via REUTERS

“Reagan is rolling over in his grave. Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works and will undoubtedly leverage it in the future,” Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote on X.

“Now, Iran gets to build brand-new infrastructure under this deal. Before the war, the strait was open, Iran was being crushed by sanctions, and 13 service members were still alive. Now, 13 Americans are dead, families have paid billions at the pump, sanctions will be lifted, and the bombing has stopped.”