Politics

Trump Ends War He Started With Glitzy Gold Palace Photo Op

ALL THAT GLITTERS

The president ended his war inside the same castle that sparked the French Revolution.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

President Donald Trump announced the end of his war in the only way he knows how: surrounded by gaudy gold.

Trump, 80, announced that he had signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran during his dinner visit to the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday.

“It’s signed, yeah,” the president told reporters outside the palace when asked about the status of the MOU. “I signed it in Versailles. I just signed it.”

The White House shared a video on social media of Trump signing the document while sitting beside French President Emmanuel Macron in the historic castle that once housed the French monarchy.

donald trump emmanuel macron
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles from President of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of a dinner. Anna Moneymaker/via REUTERS

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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