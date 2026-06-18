Trump Ends War He Started With Glitzy Gold Palace Photo Op

President Donald Trump announced the end of his war in the only way he knows how: surrounded by gaudy gold.

Trump, 80, announced that he had signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran during his dinner visit to the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday.

“It’s signed, yeah,” the president told reporters outside the palace when asked about the status of the MOU. “I signed it in Versailles. I just signed it.”

The White House shared a video on social media of Trump signing the document while sitting beside French President Emmanuel Macron in the historic castle that once housed the French monarchy.

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles from President of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of a dinner. Anna Moneymaker/via REUTERS