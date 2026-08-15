Trump, 80, Forgets Name of Candidate He Just Endorsed

President Donald Trump appeared to have a memory lapse on Friday, when he seemed to forget the name of the woman he just endorsed to be New York’s attorney general.

In a speech before law enforcement officials on Long Island, the president first blasted current New York Attorney General Letitia James as a “dirty cop.”

Donald Trump has someone he'd like to endorse for NY AG. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

James won a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his Trump Organization in 2024, resulting in a penalty of more than $450 million against Trump and his company for inflating asset values.

The 80-year-old president then noted to the Long Island crowd: “You have a person running, who I just met today for the first time, and I’ve endorsed her running for attorney general.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James successfully prosecuted Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for civil fraud. Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

He awkwardly failed to name the woman he “just met.” Instead, he called out to her from the podium: “Where the hell are you... Ma’am? Where are you?”

The “ma’am” in question was Saritha Komatireddy, James’ Republican challenger and federal prosecutor.

Amid concerns about the president’s mental health and acuity, the latest slip joins a growing list of gaffes by the elderly president. Just last month, at the NATO summit in front of the world’s leaders, Trump misidentified Iran as the “Islamic Republic of Japan.” He also called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin.”

Trump also boasted to reporters that he was at the top of the heap in popularity on “Tic Tac,” apparently confusing the social media platform TikTok with the tiny breath mint.

Trump used to skewer President Joe Biden for his verbal slip-ups, once jabbing sarcastically: “Great job, Joe,” when Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump.”

X posters had a field day with Trump’s latest mess up blanking on his endorsement’s name.

“Nothing unusual about that,” quipped one. “After all, the old f---er is lucky enough to remember his own name.”

Another jabbed: “Lol ... vote for ma’am.”