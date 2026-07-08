Trump, 80, Graphically Displays Worsening Health Condition

Donald Trump’s swollen ankles appear to be worsening, with experts warning that fatigue from his late-night rage posts and lack of exercise may be contributing to the problem.

One year after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, the 80-year-old president’s condition came under renewed scrutiny on Wednesday after photographers captured a close-up of his “cankles” spilling over his shoes during the NATO summit in Turkey.

A detail on U.S. President Donald Trump's ankles during a bilateral meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa alongside the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The image was taken during a bilateral meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. And while it is not the first time such photos have been taken, they appeared to show Trump’s ankles looking larger than they have for some time.

Asked about the president’s health on Wednesday, the White House, however, refused to answer questions and instead reverted to its usual childish insults against the press.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“The Daily Beast is [a] mentally challenged, lightweight operation,” 32-year-old spokesman Davis Ingle said in a typo-laden statement that missed a key word.

“Hopefully the idiots who work there will eventually be able to get themselves a real job.”

But chronic venous insufficiency—which occurs when your leg veins do not work properly, making it hard for blood to return to your heart—is nonetheless a serious issue for millions of Americans.

It affects up to 40 percent of adults in the U.S., and while it is not generally life-threatening, it can limit mobility or lead to painful ulcers and other problems if left untreated.

Dr Sanjiv Lakhanpal, the founder and chief executive of the Center for Vein Restoration, told The Daily Beast that Trump’s lack of sleep and other lifestyle habits could be making things worse.

The president is known to spend hours throughout the night posting on TruthSocial instead of getting a good night’s sleep.

Two of President Donald Trump’s late-night posts on May 1. Truth Social

Apart from golf, when he is largely driven around in a golf cart, he doesn’t exercise heavily. What’s more, he refuses to wear compression socks, which are commonly used by people with CVI.

“He’s probably doing all the things people with CVI should not be doing,” Lakhanpal told The Daily Beast.

“If you don’t maintain a certain kind of lifestyle—which would be maintaining a certain BMI (body mass index)—and you’re up at odd times, and you’re not using compression socks so you’re fatigued, this won’t be helping.”

Trump's hands appeared sore and green-purple. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s swollen ankles weren’t the only thing on display at NATO. Photographs also showed the persistent bruising on his hands, a consequence, according to the White House, of constant handshaking coupled with a heavy aspirin regimen.

Trump also had a series of gaffes during a bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, reigniting speculation about his cognitive health.

For instance, he repeatedly referred to Zelensky as “President Putin”; mixed up the Islamic Republic of Iran with the “Islamic Republic of Japan”; confused the name of Obama’s “JCPOA” nuclear deal with “the JCPOC”; and spoke of being popular on “TicTac” instead of TikTok.

But Trump, who is now the oldest president to ever occupy the Oval Office, insists he is in great shape.

The president’s latest medical report from his White House physician also says he remains in “excellent health” and is fully fit to carry out his duties as Commander-in-Chief.

Many, however, remain unconvinced.

The president was diagnosed with CVI last year, with the White House coming clean in July, only after photographs showed what appeared to be visible swelling around Trump’s ankles and lower legs as he sat between First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a soccer event in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - JULY 13: President of United States Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States Donald Trump's ankles appeared swollen during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between PSG and Chelsea. Anadolu via Getty Images

As theories swirled and the media questions continued, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt kicked off a press briefing on July 17 telling reporters: “In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

Since then, however, Trump has occasionally been observed walking with his legs seemingly dragging or looking wobbly.

Asked if this could have anything to do with CVI, Lakhanpal said that once the swelling intensifies, “your legs get heavy, achy, tired.”

“If somebody’s fatigued, has not slept well, is not feeling the healthiest, and their legs are heavy—all that could lead to the kind of gait you’ve been seeing,” he said. “That’s a possibility.

He also suggested wearing compression socks—something Trump tried briefly last year, only to ditch them.