Trump, 80, Has True Height Exposed by Tall Senator

President Donald Trump’s side-by-side appearance with Senate Majority Leader John Thune has poked a fresh hole in his height claims.

When the White House released the results of the 80-year-old president’s physical last month, it listed him at 6-foot-3—as Trump has long claimed.

But on Wednesday, standing beside Thune, who is widely reported to stand tall at 6-foot-4, the president didn’t quite measure up.

Under the White House’s official measurements, Trump and Thune should be separated by just one inch in height. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Despite their purported one-inch difference, the 65-year-old Republican leader towered over Trump, who had made the trip to the Capitol for a closed-door luncheon with GOP senators.

One photo taken by photographer Kevin Dietsch of the two men walking side by side on level ground appeared to show Thune’s line of sight landing around the top of the president’s signature straw-colored coiffure, making the official one-inch gap difficult to discern.

The White House’s rosy view of the president’s health in his medical reports led cardiologist Jonathan Reiner to tell The Washington Post, “There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House.” Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Back in 2012, Trump listed his height at 6-foot-2 on his New York driver’s license, which Politico obtained through an open records request. But by 2018, his first White House medical report began putting him at 6-foot-3.

Trump—who has a habit of exaggerating numbers when it suits him—has routinely fallen short of his height claim when tested in side-by-side comparisons.

Prince William is widely reported to be 6-foot-3, the same height claimed by Trump. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Prince William, who is also widely reported to be 6-foot-3, appears noticeably taller than the president whenever the pair pose side by side. William, 44, appeared much taller when the two were photographed together in Paris ahead of the reopening ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral in December 2024.

Meanwhile, the president’s listed weight in his White House physicals has also raised a few eyebrows.

Last Month, MS NOW put it to the eyeball test, putting a photo of the president—listed by the White House at 224 pounds last year and 238 pounds this year—side by side with two athletes of similar listed sizes: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, 28, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, 28.

“I’ve found it interesting that the president always likes to sort of place himself in this physical space that … strains credulity,” MS NOW host Michael Steele said as he put Trump next to purportedly similarly sized athletes. MS NOW

The comparison showed Metcalf, listed by the NFL at 6′4″ and 229 pounds, and Darnold, listed at 225 pounds and 6′3″, alongside a photo of Trump, whose physique appeared markedly different from both athletes despite the supposedly comparable measurements.

“The real problem is that he built so much of his brand around hypermasculinity... and being a tough guy, and so much of... that MAGA cult-like behavior is about his brand of being a strongman,” pollster Cornell Belcher told the MS NOW panel. “But, and this is where it gets really problematic, because it begins to crumble when he’s falling asleep, when he can’t string together a sentence, when he clearly has visible signs of being 80.”

The Daily Beast has chronicled Trump’s accumulating health issues since his return to the White House. The oldest person to assume the presidency, Trump is frequently spotted with bruises on his hands and swollen ankles.

But the White House continues to project a rosy view of the president’s health—much like its official height-and-weight claims—often bragging about his vitality.

That led cardiologist Jonathan Reiner to tell The Washington Post after the release of Trump’s latest medical report, “There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House.”