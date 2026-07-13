Trump, 80, Makes Awkward On-Air Comment About Fox Host’s Love Life

Donald Trump went on a bizarre tangent about a Fox News host’s love life while being interviewed on the network.

The 80-year-old president called into Fox & Friends on Monday morning to discuss a range of topics, including the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the war in Iran.

However, the typically rambling Trump struggled to stay on topic, even when asked by host Lawrence Jones how he was feeling on the two-year anniversary of the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Instead, Trump started talking about Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, who is engaged to fellow Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been together since 2019 and got engaged in 2024. It will be her third marriage and his second. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Well, let’s put it this way. So I’ve known Ainsley longer than the two of you. I’ve known her through a great gentleman, a very handsome man named Sean Hannity,” Trump said.

“She seemed to be attracted to him for whatever the hell reason, right?”

“So I’ve known her for a long time,” Trump continued. “And I once told her a long time ago, I said, ‘This is a very dangerous—being president is a very dangerous profession.’ I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me that, Ainsley? I wouldn’t have run.’”

Trump then veered even further off topic by bashing media coverage of him.

“The press will take that and they’ll say, ‘He wished he didn’t run,’ you know? Because they’re sick,” he added. “You can never be sarcastic when you’re dealing with the fake news.”

During COVID, Ainsley Earhardt recorded her “Fox & Friends” segments at a studio in Sean Hannity’s New York mansion. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Trump’s rambling, stream-of-consciousness way of speaking—which he has dubbed “the weave”—eventually made its way back to the subject of presidents being shot at.

“So it’s 5.2 percent of the presidents basically are killed,” Trump said. “Eight and a half percent are shot at or shot. Like [Gerald] Ford was shot, and actually Teddy Roosevelt was shot and hit him in the wallet,” he added.

“But it’s dangerous—5.2 percent are assassinated. Now, there’s no other industry that anybody can think of. Like I consider race car driving very dangerous. It’s 1/10th of 1 percent. Bull riding. I don’t know anything about bull riding, but those guys are pretty brave guys.”

Sean Hannity has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump for years. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This is not even the first time Trump has discussed Earhardt and Hannity’s relationship while being interviewed on Fox & Friends.

In August 2025, Trump derailed a discussion about efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war to talk about his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., and how it would help the pair’s date nights.

“There’s a guy named Sean Hannity, he might take a very lovely lady that he knows very, very well to dinner in Washington,” Trump said. “Those are two great... Ainsley and Sean, are great people, and when they go out to dinner, I don’t want to see them get mugged.”