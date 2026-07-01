Trump, 80, Makes Jaw-Dropping Brag After His Cash Grab Is Exposed

Donald Trump has boasted about how much money he is making during his presidency as cost-of-living pressures continue to soar for millions of Americans.

The extraordinary comments came as new figures revealed the president’s reported income soared to more than $2.2 billion in 2025, including more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures.

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The figures have fueled claims that Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself.

Asked what sort of message his surging wealth sent millions of Americans who are struggling to make ends meet, Trump acknowledged he had “a lot of money” but insisted it was in a blind trust, in which “big institutions” invest on his behalf.

But when pressed on claims he is profiting off the presidency, Trump replied: “You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s going up. Everybody’s profiting.”

U.S. President Donald Trump points at the new Air Force One, a plane gifted by the Qatari government, before boarding the plane, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 1, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Do you have a 401k?” the 80-year-old billionaire continued, as he showed off his new Qatari-gifted luxury jet on Wednesday.

“How’s your 401k done? It’s up about 85 per cent. Thank you, President Trump. So we’re all profiting. I’m profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash and I give it to institutions (to invest on his behalf). I don’t know if they know what they’re doing or not, but they buy a vast array of things.”

The boast came just as new financial disclosures revealed the eye-watering scale of Trump’s fortune. The filings showed the president reported more than $1.4 billion in income tied to the Trump family’s cryptocurrency empire over the past year, cementing digital assets as one of the family’s most lucrative businesses.

World Liberty Financial was co-founded by Trump’s sons. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

According to a 927-page document released by the US Office of Government Ethics, Trump received nearly $550m from his ties to the startup World Liberty Financial in 2025—a firm co-founded by Trump’s sons and the son of Trump’s Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

About $635m in royalties were also received under a licensing agreement related to the $TRUMP cryptocurrency, which was launched just hours before the president’s inauguration in January 2025.

The president’s crypto activities are the main reason for the near-tripling of his personal fortune, which, according to Forbes, rose from $2.3bn to $6.5bn between 2024 and 2026.

But crypto is only the latest addition to what critics say is an ever-expanding Trump family cash machine.

Since returning to office, the family has continued profiting from overseas real estate deals, golf resorts, licensing agreements, branded merchandise, and a stream of Trump-themed products—including watches, sneakers, fragrances, Bibles, guitars, and meme coins.

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The president has also faced scrutiny over his acceptance of a luxury Boeing jet from Qatar for official use and over foreign governments and political groups continuing to spend heavily at Trump-owned properties, fueling accusations that the White House has become a gateway to the Trump family business.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans are still wrestling with high prices. While inflation has cooled from its 2022 peak, grocery bills remain roughly 30 percent higher than they were before the pandemic, with everyday staples such as eggs, beef and coffee continuing to squeeze household budgets.

“He can not be that far out of touch with the American people, can he?” asked one observer on X.

“He has no clue that half of his investors have nearly 0 the stock market,” quipped another.

Trump has also spent much of his second term transforming Washington from a crypto watchdog to a crypto cheerleader.

His administration has eased enforcement against major digital asset firms, installed regulators seen as friendlier to the industry, and backed legislation designed to expand the market—all while businesses controlled by Trump and his family have raced to cash in.

The number of financial side deals the Trump family is running is so shocking it can sometimes be hard to track.



According to @Reuters, their crypto ventures alone have delivered $2.3 billion to Trump & co. while creating a similar-sized loss for investors. pic.twitter.com/6tbUccKxTi — Steve Rattner (@SteveRattner) June 30, 2026

Ethics experts have repeatedly warned the arrangement presents an unprecedented conflict of interest, with the president in a position to shape policies that could directly benefit his own financial interests.

“The corruption is staggering,” wrote attorney and former ambassador Norm Eisen, the founder of Democracy Defenders Action.

“He & his family are knee-deep in trading on his power. R’s in Congress are enabling this.”

However, the White House rejects any claims of conflict of interest.