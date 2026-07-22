Trump, 80, Melts Down With Bonkers War Dead Comparison

President Donald Trump followed the latest news of U.S. service members killed in his war on Iran by sharing a gruesome political scoreboard of military deaths.

The Pentagon has now identified three Army soldiers who were killed in an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan over the weekend.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, was killed in action on Friday during an attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, was killed in action on Saturday.

Fallen U.S. Army officers Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas and 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. U.S. Army via AP, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command via AP

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, was also believed to have been killed in action on Friday. He had previously been listed as missing in action.

That brings the total number of U.S deaths since the war began to 18. It comes as American forces continued their 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told lawmakers the war has now cost around $37.5 billion.

During a Truth Social posting spree on Tuesday evening, Trump shared a graph of American deaths in combat stretching back to the Korean War in 1950.

Donald Trump posts about military deaths on Truth Social. Truth Social

The self-proclaimed “peace president” listed the American deaths in wars that occurred when ‘Other Presidents’ were in office, including Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He then listed the 18 deaths in the Iran war, which began on Feb. 28, but referred to it not as a war, but as the ‘Iran Military Conflict.’

Trump did refer to the military intervention in Venezuela on Jan. 3 as a war, with no casualties. The action was conducted to capture President Nicolás Maduro to face federal narco-terrorism charges in the United States.

“These are the real facts,” Trump wrote on his post. “REPORT THEM!”

His death tolls almost align with Department of Defense figures on the most recent wars, which say that 4,432 Americans died in Iraq and 2,354 in Afghanistan.

Trump’s Tuesday evening post was an upgraded version of one posted earlier in the day, with the same figures of casualties but no comparison to other presidents.

The five-time draft dodger wrote: “Afghanistan War: 20 years, 2,000 DEAD. Iraq War: 9 years, 4,600 DEAD. Vietnam War: 19 years and 5 months, 58,220 DEAD. Korean War: 3 years and 1 month, 36,574 DEAD. Venezuela War: 1 day, 0 DEAD. Iran Military Conflict: 4 months, 18 DEAD.”

Trump drew swift condemnation for his tone-deaf post, including from a Republican foe.

Exiled former MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene responded, “Trump is bragging about killing 18 US soldiers.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

She added, “The ‘peace president’ went to war and is killing and wounding our troops.”

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared Trump’s post and called him a “disgusting Little Man” and demanded, “Treat our brave American soldiers with some respect.”

Gavin Newsom calls Trump "disgusting" on X. X

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reacted by writing, “Bragging about ‘only’ 18 brave US service members being killed in a reckless and illegal war he started is beneath contempt and a new low even for the likes of Donald Trump.”

When asked about the latest deaths this week, Trump said, “We feel very badly, but those great people, those great patriots were out there fighting [so] that Iran can not have a nuclear weapon.”

In May, Trump shared a similar graph about wars on Truth Social, urging his followers to “study” a chart comparing the duration of his war on Iran to that of other conflicts involving the U.S.

The study was flawed, as at the time his “Iran Excursion” was in its ninth week, not six weeks, as his chart claimed.

Donald Trump's flawed war chart. screen grab

That chart measured war duration by weeks, and had some inaccuracies which his new graph seemed to correct.

In May, he said the was in Afghanistan ran for 543 weeks, which is around 10 years. His new chart points out rightly that U.S. troops remained in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years in total.

The president’s earlier chart had the Vietnam War listed as 439 weeks, which is around nine years. His new chart says the war lasted 19 years, which would take it back to 1955 when the U.S. first got involved in the conflict.