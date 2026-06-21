Trump, 80, Outs Leader’s Resignation Before Official Announcement

President Donald Trump has announced the resignation of a foreign leader before it was officially confirmed.

The 80-year-old president posted on Truth Social on Sunday, asserting that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, 63, was stepping down, even though the BBC reported that the two have not spoken this weekend.

Posting on Sunday, Trump wrote: “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” adding criticism of the UK leader’s record.

The US president announced news about another country on his social media. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

“He failed badly on two very important subjects — IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT,” he added.

Trump’s announcement comes as speculation mounts in the U.K. over whether the Prime Minister will resign, with cabinet ministers reportedly setting out a resignation timetable following the poor performance of the Labour Party, which he leads, in elections held last month.

According to the BBC, several government insiders claim that Starmer could announce a timetable to step down on Monday, but no official announcement had been made prior to Trump’s post.

Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend the G7 summit. Christian Hartmann/Christian Hartmann/Reuters

“I know we’re mostly inured to Donald Trump’s disregard for institutional norms and proprieties, but pre-announcing the resignation of the prime minister of America’s supposedly most important ally is pretty extreme, even by his standards,” journalist Robert Peston wrote on X about Trump.

Trump’s announcement comes amid a strained relationship between the leaders of the two allied countries.

In April, the US president lashed out at Starmer after he refused to back his war in Iran and assist with a U.S. Navy blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. At the time, Trump criticized the U.K. for failing to make “at least a minimal effort” and use “at least nicer words.”

The following month, Trump refused to comment when asked whether he thought Starmer should stand down, saying he is a “nice man,” before criticizing his immigration and green-energy policies, including wind power.

As reported by CNN, citing Britain’s PA Media, Trump has allegedly not spoken to Starmer since the leaders met at the G7 summit in France earlier this week, where they did not hold a bilateral meeting and only spoke in group sessions.

Trump and Starmer reportedly only spoke in groups earlier this week. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The prime minister described those discussions as “very productive, very good” despite media reports suggesting he had been snubbed.

Meanwhile, sources from Downing Street suggested that Trump did not receive information about Starmer’s resignation from the Prime Minister himself, but the US president’s British friends are already celebrating the Prime Minister’s potential departure.

“BREAKING: President Trump confirms Keir Starmer is resigning as Prime Minister… before Starmer has confirmed it himself," Trump’s friend and British journalist Piers Morgan, 61, wrote on X. “The final humiliation,” he added.